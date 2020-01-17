Supreme Court of Virginia denies request to block ban on firearms

According to a release from the Office of the Attorney General, the request to block the ban on firearms on Virginia State Capitol grounds has been denied.

Petitioners challenged Governor Northam's temporary bar of the carrying or possession of firearms on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol.

The ban, that has been upheld, will last from 5:00 p.m. January 17 through 5:00 p.m. January 21.

Petitioners argued that Northam lacked the authority to instate the firearm restriction and that it violated several of their constitutional rights.

