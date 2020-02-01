Suspect arrested after Botetourt County business break-in, stolen vehicle found

The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an auto business was broken into early Saturday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., a deputy observed a suspicious male at Bailey's Auto Sales.

While investigating, the deputy discovered the business had been broken into.

A stolen tow truck from a Salem business was also found on the property.

After walking the property, the deputy found an additional vehicle with missing parts.

Shortly after, the sheriff's office discovered the tow truck belonged to another business in Salem.

The suspicious person is now considered a suspect in the breaking and entering as well as the stolen vehicle.

He has been taken into custody. His name has not been released at this time.