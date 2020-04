State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Virginia State Police trooper early Wednesday.

Police say it took place just after 12:30 a.m. in Bedford County along Falling Creek Road.

The suspect is being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries; no troopers or other law enforcement members were hurt.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.