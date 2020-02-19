Suspect named in Bedford Middle School Fire

A suspect has confessed to his involvement in the case of the Bedford Middle School fire.

Back on February 14, Daniel Flint, 21, was arrested for probation violation. Wednesday, February 19, Flint was named for his involvement in the Bedford Middle School Fire and is being charged with burglary and arson.

Officials believe Flint acted alone. No motive has been determined yet.

Flint has had a history of fire related arrests.

In 2017, Flint was accused of setting his home on fire and shooting at several cars.

Stay with WDBJ7 for more updates on this case.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.