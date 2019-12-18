Suspect in shooting deaths of South Boston brothers granted bail

A suspect charged in connection to killing two brothers in South Boston has been granted bail.

Andrew Harlow, 18, appeared in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in Halifax County for a bond hearing Wednesday.

He is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Harlow was granted bail for $12,500 with additional conditions including GPS tracking, pretrial supervisions through the court system including drug and alcohol testing, good behavior, no contact with his co-defendant and no access to social media.

Harlow and a 17-year-old, whose name hasn't been released, are accused of killing 20-year-old Devontea Powell and his 17-year-old brother Tevin.

It is not clear, at this time, if Harlow's bail money has been posted.

