Suspect in wife’s murder, shot by deputy, arrested after release from hospital

Virginia State Police have arrested a man for killing his wife in Pittsylvania County.

Jesus Aramando Ochoa Sanchez, 40, has been arrested for the murder of Xochil Ochoa; he is charged with 1st degree Murder and Assualt on a Police Officer. Sanchez was shot after a confrontation with Pittsylvania County deputies who responded to the home after the couple's children called 911.

Sanchez was arrested June 17 by State Police Special Agents after being released from a hospital.

Sanchez is believed to have murdered Ms. Ochoa during an argument at their home on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County, on the night of June 11, with their three children in the home. All three got out safely.

Investigators are still piecing together a timeline regarding what led to the murder, and then they will turn the file over to the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.