Suspect on the run after shooting two McDonald's employees, police say

A suspect is on the run after police say he shot employees at a Lynchburg McDonald's.

Sherwin Torrance Overstreet, of Roanoke, is wanted after police say he shot two employees at a McDonald's in the 2100 block of Wards Rd. Friday night.

Overstreet left in a 2005 Red Mazda SUV with Virginia Tag "URS-7076."

Overstreet is wanted and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

A couple, who identified themselves as the parents of a McDonald’s employee, told WDBJ7 that their daughter witnessed a man become angry in the drive-thru of the restaurant before entering the building and shooting the employees.

There is no word yet on the victims' conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. M. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a cell phone.

