Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol cars trying to flee officers

A man is wanted in Pulaski County on several charges following a pursuit in which he hit two patrol cars.

Officers initially tried to execute a traffic stop on a red Ford Ranger pickup on Parrot Mountain Road when the driver accelerated and refused to stop. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the suspect hit one police car while trying to escape and then hit another intentionally head-on.

The truck was then unable to move and the suspect ran into a wooded area.

Robert Hampton Bailey is wanted on charges that include felony assault on law enforcement, felony eluding, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and possession of methamphetamine.

No injuries were reported.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information regarding the incident or Robery Hampton Bailey's whereabouts to call their main office at 540-980-7800 or the anonymous tip line (540-980-7800). They invite people to also send them messages through their official social media accounts.

