Suspects arrested after shots fired, throwing gun from car before police pursuit in Amherst County

Amherst County deputies responded to an early morning shooting in Lynchburg Friday that involved a gun being thrown from the suspects' vehicle.

According to a release from Lynchburg Police, Lynchburg Emergency Services received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. about a vehicle chasing another vehicle on US 29 NB towards Amherst County. Shots fired was reported after the call was passed to the Amherst County 9-1-1 Communications Center.

After trying to stop the suspects, the driver kept going and a gun was thrown from the vehicle. Amherst County deputies became involved in a short pursuit and were able to stop the vehicle and arrest two suspects.

The gun was then located along the driven path, along with evidence of two shots to the victim's vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officials found that the shooting occurred on US 29 in Lynchburg before entering Amherst County.

Rushon D. Majors, 22 of Concord, and Tyler I. Britton, 21 of Lynchburg, were both arrested and charged with the following:

-Shooting from an occupied vehicle

-Maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle

-Reckless handling of a firearm

-Attempted malicious wounding

-Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Majors and Britton are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst on no bond.

The Lynchburg Police Department asks anyone with helpful tips to please contact Det. Miller at 434-444-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

The case remains open.

