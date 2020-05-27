Suspension rust problem forces Mitsubishi to recall vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Mitsubishi is recalling nearly 223,000 vehicles in Canada and 22 cold-weather U.S. states because suspension parts can rust, detach and cause drivers to lose control.

In the U.S. the recall covers the 2008-2013 Outlander, the 2011 to 2016 Outlander Sport, the 2008 to 2010 Lancer and the 2010 Lancer Sportback.

Government documents say salt used to clear roads in the winter can cause a cross member to corrode. That can cause front control arms to fall off. Control arms let the wheels and tires travel up and down over bumps.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and either replace the cross members or apply a sealant. The recall is to start July 14.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalls page.

