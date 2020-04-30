Sweet Briar College will resume in-person classes this fall

Sweet Briar College plans to resume in-person instruction in fall 2020 after switching to online classes during the coronavirus pandemic

The college plans to offer a single dormitory room to each student who wants and needs one. It will provide COVID-19 testing that will be in place by the fall and combine telemedicine with residential care to provide health care services to students.

The college plans to provide food services while maintaining social distancing "through a combination of prepared and served items, as well as contingency plans for a 2-day sanitation process." Sweet Briar will also feature new farm-to-table dining service with produce from its own 26,000-square-foot greenhouse.

The college plans to continue to keep its classes small to allow students to spread out and maintain appropriate spacing, and offer hybrid or remote instruction to any student needing it.

President Meredith Woo said, “The most important consideration in this decision is the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community. Located on 3,250 acres of exquisite land and in buildings that can accommodate all students in single rooms, we may be one of the rare colleges in America that can reasonably enforce social distancing. We will most scrupulously meet social distancing requirements. We are putting extensive plans in place for resumption of residential life, dining services and in-person instruction in a safe and responsible manner.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.