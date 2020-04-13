Swift water teams facing new threat: coronavirus

Across Southwest Virginia Monday, floodwaters raged, trapping people from Bedford to Pulaski. Swift water rescue crews rushed into the mix, offering help to those in need.

"Yeah, we've been busy," said Andrew McClaugherty, a member of the Pulaski Special Operations Command.

McClaugherty helped pull two people out of the rising flood, braving deep water with little visibility. But this spring, McClaugherty and other first responders are facing a new threat.

"Absolutely. It's always a concern. It's always in the back of everybody's mind," he said.

McClaugherty is of course speaking about coronavirus. Swift water rescue teams must come into close contact with people, even during the coronavirus pandemic. That can make staying safe, and self isolated impossible.

As a result, McClaugherty says precautions have to be taken.

"Of course, the masks. Patients get masks, providers get masks," he said.

The Pulaski Special Operations Command is also asking questions, screening people to see who might be at risk of having the disease.

Hometowns across our region are taking a similar approach.

Roanoke Fire/EMS's Kristen Perdue says COVID-19 is a top concern for first responders.

"When we go into all situations, we act as if all of our patients, or all of the people we come into contact with do have COVID," she said.

But Perdue concedes that some emergencies, like swift water rescues, can require breaking those rules.

"You might have a difficulty of keeping a mask on, like a surgical mask, because it may get wet and saturated. So we do our best to rescue them, put them in the boat, and maintain that social distance if at all possible," said Perdue.

It's a struggle that Andrew McClaugherty, and the Pulaski Special Operations Command, is also dealing with.

"If we weren't able to place a mask on a patient or occupant at that time, we'd place on on them as soon as possible," said McClaugherty.

The first responder acknowledges that's not ideal. However he says some risks have to be taken when someone's life is on the line.

"At the end of the day, we have a job to do. And we're going to do it as safely and appropriately as we can," said McClaugherty.

