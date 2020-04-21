Swissomation makes mechanical parts for ventilators

A company in Amherst is doing its part to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Swissomation is making small parts for use in ventilators.

The parts they're making are mechanical items such as screws and rods.

Those items will fill large orders for General Motors and Ventec Life Systems.

Due to the surge in demand, the company is seeking funds through a community development block grant to get new machinery.

"So it starts with a smaller quantity of parts and then ramps up over time and so this grant would help us to ramp up over time by adding that additional machinery," said Susan Schjonning, Swissomation co-owner.

There will be a public hearing on that grant application Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.