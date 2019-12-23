TAP gives free books to children

A non-profit in Roanoke is going door-to-door handing out books.

The TAP Book Program rolled out their own truck full of children’s book Monday morning.

This is the first time the program has done the giveaway and hopes it inspires children to start reading more.

“Jackets get too small, electronics break, but the lesson that you get from a book never goes away,” TAP Books Coordinator Ben Wilborn said. “It’s something that always continues to help you grown and change and education and knowledge is something we need to get back to.”

Organizers hope to host a similar giveaway in other parts of the community sometime soon.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

