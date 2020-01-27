TAP offers free tax clinic to eligible families

Tax season has arrived, and a local organization wants to help folks file for free.

Total Action for Progress, also known as TAP, is hosting a series of free tax clinics.

Volunteers at the clinics will help with basic income tax preparations and it is all free for families that make $55,000 or less.

“The main goal of our program is to help tax payers save money. So by them using our service we are able to prepare their taxes for free so they are saving anywhere from $200 up to $800,” TAP Financial Services Assistant Director Teffany Henderson said.

TAP plans to help upwards of 1,200 people with their taxes until the filing deadline on April 15.

Anyone interested in participating in the clinic will need to contact TAP to schedule an appointment and bring the appropriate documents.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

