Driver crashes into house, multiple cars in Lynchburg

UPDATE:

A driver has been taken to the hospital after crashing into a house and several cars in the 800-block of Old Forest Road in Lynchburg.

Darion Burgess told WDBJ7 his car was one of the ones hit.

"Car was speeding down Old Forest Road," he wrote to WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko. "Hit my mailbox and my car and flew through my neighbors' yard hitting both their cars and putting a hole in their house."

The road remains closed to all traffic at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Lynchburg police responded to an early morning accident in the 800 block of Old Forest Rd.

The road will be closed to all traffic until further notice.

This is a developing story. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

