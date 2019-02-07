Advertisement

Taco Bell announces free, nationwide delivery for a limited time

By Nick Viviani, WIBW
Published: Feb. 7, 2019 at 3:47 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Taco Bell’s coming to your front door. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced nationwide delivery, via Grubhub - and, for a limited time, they’re offering free deliveries on all orders over $12.

To check if delivery is available in your area, visit ta.co/delivery.

To speed things up, Taco Bell has tied its point-of-sale system to Grubhub's app, which they say ensures orders get picked up as soon as they are made. Grubhub plans to add more drivers in areas where they'll be delivering burritos, CrunchWraps, Sofritas, etc., to make sure the line doesn't get too long.

"We've been working towards the moment of nationwide Taco Bell delivery since we first announced our partnership with Yum! Brands last year, and we're excited that it is now a reality," Grubhub's Head of Enterprise Restaurants Seth Priebatsch said.

To place an order, taco-lovers can go to tacobell.com and enter their zip code. The site will then direct them to Grubhub.com. Or, orders can be placed right in the Grubhub app.

“We are thrilled because our expanded Grubhub delivery access for our Taco Bell customers will help satisfy their cravings with the delicious Taco Bell they already know and love, whenever, wherever and however they want it,” President of Taco Bell, North America, Julie Felss Masino said.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges

Latest News

Best of Hometown Eats
Best of Hometown Eats
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.14.21
Hospitalizations, new COVID case numbers down in VA Friday
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 14, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 14, 2021
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a mountain shower possible.
Friday, May 14, Morning FastCast
Gas Bumps Almost Back to Normal
Gas Bumps Almost Back to Normal