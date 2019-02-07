Taco Bell announces free, nationwide delivery for a limited time

Taco Bell’s coming to your front door. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced nationwide delivery, via Grubhub - and, for a limited time, they’re offering free deliveries on all orders over $12.

To check if delivery is available in your area, visit ta.co/delivery.

To speed things up, Taco Bell has tied its point-of-sale system to Grubhub's app, which they say ensures orders get picked up as soon as they are made. Grubhub plans to add more drivers in areas where they'll be delivering burritos, CrunchWraps, Sofritas, etc., to make sure the line doesn't get too long.

"We've been working towards the moment of nationwide Taco Bell delivery since we first announced our partnership with Yum! Brands last year, and we're excited that it is now a reality," Grubhub's Head of Enterprise Restaurants Seth Priebatsch said.

To place an order, taco-lovers can go to tacobell.com and enter their zip code. The site will then direct them to Grubhub.com. Or, orders can be placed right in the Grubhub app.

“We are thrilled because our expanded Grubhub delivery access for our Taco Bell customers will help satisfy their cravings with the delicious Taco Bell they already know and love, whenever, wherever and however they want it,” President of Taco Bell, North America, Julie Felss Masino said.