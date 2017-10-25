Taco Bell testing Kit-Kat Chocoladilla Quesadilla

Taco Bell is currently testing out a new item to add to its dessert menu. It’s similar to a quesadilla, but instead of melted cheese, it has a Kit-Kat bar melted inside the tortilla shell.

Taco Bell calls it the "Chocoladilla." The cost of the quesadilla is one dollar.

Taco Bell has already tested this dessert quesadilla in the United Kingdom. They say the Chocoladilla will soon be available at certain restaurants in Wisconsin.