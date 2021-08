Wednesday, Taco Bell will give everyone who visits between 2-6 p.m. one free Doritos Locos Taco.

It's part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. The fast food chain promised free tacos the first time that the road team "steals" a win from the home team during the finals.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court 110-102 during Game 3.