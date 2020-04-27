Takeout Hunger raising money to get hot meals to local families that need help

Takeout Hunger is a program raising money to provide hot meals to local families in need. The meals are being purchased exclusively from local restaurants. 100% of all donations to this project will be used for this purpose.

During times of crisis, food typically provided by local nonprofits to vulnerable families is shelf-stable and can be easily transported and delivered. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented need that extends beyond the usual emergency pantry provisions in both breadth and scope.

Our community is hurting on two fronts. Many hungry children and families are having to go without access to hot, healthy, prepared meals. At the same time, local restaurants – a critical part of the region’s economy and the ones that create those hot meals – are affected by the stay-at-home and social distancing measures implemented to slow the virus, such that they are having to furlough workers and shift to new operating models to try to survive.

Several local non-profits are stepping up to take on this dual challenge. They are developing new and innovative food distribution channels, including drive-through sites and direct food delivery, and they are working to identify and put in place the necessary restaurant relationships to access the needed prepared food.

But they need your help! Click here to help feed families and need and help restaurants in crisis.

Participating nonprofits include:

• Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA

• Child Health Investment Partnership

• Feeding America Southwest Virginia

• Kids Soar

• Local Office on Aging

• Orchard Hills Achievement Center

