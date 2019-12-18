Taller wind turbine request to be discussed in Botetourt County

In Botetourt County, Apex Clean Energy will present a request to build taller wind turbines at its property near Eagle Rock.

WDBJ7 Photo

The presentation will happen Thursday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Apex said since it received its original permit in 2016, new technology has made taller turbines more efficient.

The Board of Supervisors will listen to the presentations and may take action at the meeting.

“So it is at the very beginning of those steps tomorrow, and really mostly an information sharing session tomorrow to give the board the opportunity to see where they want to go,” Assistant County Administrator Cody Sexton said.

If the board votes in favor of the request, there would still need to be a planning commission presentation and a public comment period.

