Tammy's Grill serves free meals to first responders, law enforcement, and health care workers

A local favorite food truck gave out free meals to first responders and law enforcement.

Tammy's Grill gave away one hundred meals to thank officers and healthcare workers who put themselves at a risk everyday.

The grill sponsored the first one hundred meals, however dozens of businesses and residents decided to buy even more meals for the cause.

"Martinsville and Henry County, they stepped up big time, I have always loved my city, the people stepped up with no hesitation once we put out what we were trying to do." said owner, Naquias Johnson.

Tammy's Grill will continue to provide the free meals until they run out of sponsors.

