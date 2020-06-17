Tanker truck crash closes Route 40 in Pittsylvania County

Route 40 in Pittsylvania is closed because of an overturned tractor trailer.

The Foster Fuel Tractor Trailer overturned at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, blocking the road.

Virginia State Police say there are no reports of injuries, but the trailer was loaded with fuel, which has spilled. HAZMAT teams are working to contain the spill and VDOT has set up a detour around the area.

There is no word how long the road will be closed.

