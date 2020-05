Target's Valley View Blvd. location is currently closed until 8 a.m. Monday, June 1 following protests this weekend.

The retailer posted signs along their windows and moved cases of water, kitty litter and carts to the front of the doorways.

Other closings Sunday include, Shoe Carnival, Best Buy and Staples within the same shopping center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.