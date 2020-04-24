Taste of Asia owner donates 400 meals and thousands of pairs of gloves to medical workers

While some restaurants have had to close, others are staying busy with takeout and delivery service.

WDBJ7 photo

Taste of Asia owner Evelyn Liu had to get an extra early start Thursday as she cooked, packed and delivered 400 meals to staff members at Carilion and Lewis Gale.

In addition to the meal delivery, she delivered 40,000 gloves that she found in storage at her restaurant.

According to Liu, the Roanoke community continues to support her and she felt called to support front line workers.

