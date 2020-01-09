Taste of Virginia Expo & Market returns to Roanoke

This year's Taste of Virginia offers the chance to support local and sustainable agriculture and producers in Virginia.

Virginia crafted foods, drinks, handicrafts and libations will be available for sale and sampling.

Among the vendors, the expo will feature a local foods cooking demo by Chopped Champion Tanya Cauthen, of Belmont Butchery at 3:30 p.m.

This free event takes place on Sunday, January 12 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Hotel Roanoke.

