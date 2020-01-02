Get creative with Taubman Big Draw Art by Night event Friday

The Taubman Museum of Art is participating in Art By Night, where you can enjoy the downtown arts scene on the first Friday of every month.

Photo courtesy Taubman Museum

The museum is hosting The Big Draw, a museum-wide gallery takeover Friday evening; the public is invited to make drawings next to works on view. It will be an interactive evening with drawing prompts designed by the senior class of Burton Center for Arts and Technology.

The Big Draw continues all through the weekend. All materials are provided and the event is free to attend.

Galleries are open to the public until 9 p.m. Enjoy special programming, or drop your kids off for Kids Night Out.

Friday, January 3, 2020, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Taubman Museum of Art

110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.