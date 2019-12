The Taubman Museum in downtown Roanoke is hosting mini camps for the new year.

WDBJ7 photo

The camps are ideal for kids on Christmas break from school.

The camps are January 2 and 3. The cost is $10 for museum members, and $16 for non-members

You can register for one or both at TaubmanMuseum.org.

