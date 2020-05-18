Taubman Museum of Art distributes art kits as part of their new Brush Pals Outreach Program

Spreading art throughout the community. That's the Taubman Museum of Art's goal, so they partnered up with Feeding Southwest Virginia to make it happen.

Kids stopping by Feeding Southwest Virginia for their free meals in the weeks to come are in for an extra treat---and this one isn't edible.

"Handing out activity kits and guided sheets for the children, really bringing the art, and the community and each other together," Cindy Petersen, Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art, said.

This week kids will get to make sculptures, next week they'll be playing with water colors. It's all part of the Taubman Museum of Art's new outreach program called Brush Pals, and it runs through August.

"This is a great way to bring some learning and some experiences to these children here in the Northwest community that may not get it otherwise," Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, said.

The museum will also be handing out the art kits weekly to the Roanoke Rescue Mission and local retirement centers.

"We're reaching to the community where they are, bringing education, inspiration and healing," Petersen said.

As part of the program, the museum will be giving out handmade art cards to retirement centers and medical professionals. They feature around 100 images of artwork created by local elementary students.

"A 'thinking of you' handmade art card brings a lot of joy, brings that joy back to that resident, back to that hospital patient," Petersen said.

The museum says this program is all about enriching the community.

