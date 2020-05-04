Taubman Museum of Art partners with Gloriosa Flowers for Mother's Day gifts

This Mother's Day will look different than past years, with no dining out. But the Taubman Museum of Art has an alternative. They are partnering with Gloriosa Flowers to create Mother's Day gift packages with artwork and flowers.

You can choose between a hand printed canvas created by a professional artist from the museum or a do-it-yourself project where you can color your own interpretation of a floral arrangement.

"It's an experience all together, so if moms want to be the ones to do the actual art experience, I think that's wonderful, but I also see it as a grandchild's way to give something to their grandmother," Mary Jo Thompson, Owner of Gloriosa Flowers, said.

"This is an alternative way to really bring art, flowers, mothers and families together in our community," Cindy Petersen, Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art, said.

The gifts will be delivered to you. You can order them here.

