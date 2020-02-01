Taubman celebrates the Lunar New Year with annual event

Folks came to the Taubman Museum of Art on Saturday to celebrate the Lunar New Year! Local Colors, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, and the Taubman ran the event. They had dragon dances, martial arts performances, singing, and face painting, among other activities.

"It really gives us an opportunity to come together and share traditions and culture from the Asian communities," Cindy Petersen, Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art, said.

If you missed Saturday's event, the Taubman's youth gallery, Art Venture, still has other lunar new year activities through the 7th.