Teachers rally for education funding

Virginia teachers say the Governor's proposed budget proposal shortchanges public education.

A 'Fund our Future' rally Monday afternoon brought hundreds of students, parents and educators to Capitol Square from across the Commonwealth.

They said the General Assembly should provide more resources to public schools, and fund bigger pay raises for teachers.

John Bennett is a teacher at a Richmond elementary school.

"We can't hire people, because I assume there aren't enough applicants who are willing to work for the pay that we're offering," Bennett said. "We go every year with many jobs unfilled."

The Virginia Education Association says the Commonwealth ranks 40th in state support per pupil, while teachers are paid $8,500 less than the national average.

