Richmond officers to be disciplined after deploying tear gas on peaceful protesters

Police say tear gas was deployed on protesters after attempting to pull down Confederate statues located on Monument Avenue in downtown Richmond.

This marks the fourth day of protests around the city of Richmond after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Richmond police say they had to deploy gas on protesters near the Lee Monument after police officers were ‘cut off’ by violent protesters.

In response, Mayor Levar Stoney says he wants to apologize to the peaceful protesters in person by organizing a meeting at the City Hall on June 2 at 12 p.m.

Richmond police said via Twitter that officers have been pulled from the field after deploying tear gas on peaceful protesters near Lee monument.

Richmond Police Chief Will Smith reviewed video footage of police officers spraying peaceful protesters in the face.

The officers will be disciplined due to their actions being outside department protocols and directions, police say

