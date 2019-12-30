Tech announces 2019 football awards prior to Belk Bowl

The Virginia Tech football coaching staff has revealed the Hokies’ team awards for the 2019 season on the eve of the team’s Belk Bowl contest vs. Kentucky at Bank of America Stadium Tuesday.

Awards voted on by players:

Most Valuable Player – QB Hendon Hooker

Outstanding Defensive Lineman – Dashawn Crawford

Outstanding Linebacker – Rayshard Ashby

Outstanding Offensive Lineman – Christian Darrisaw

Outstanding Wide Receiver – Damon Hazelton

Outstanding Running Back – Deshawn McClease

Outstanding Specialist – P Oscar Bradburn

Outstanding Defensive Back – CB Caleb Farley

Awards were voted on by coaching staff:

Outstanding Senior Award – S Reggie Floyd

John William Schneider Award – TE Dalton Keene

Given in memory of former player William Schneider, who was killed in an automobile crash. It goes to a player who excels in athletics, scholarship and leadership.

Paul Torgersen Award – LB Dax Hollifield

Given in honor of former Tech President Paul Torgersen, who has served the university with distinction for three decades in a variety of capacities. The award goes to a player who shows a commitment to hard work and great effort every time he takes the field.

Williams - Moss Award – LB Rayshard Ashby

Named in honor of John E. Williams, a former Dean of the College, and Joseph S. Moss, a former player and coach at Tech. The award goes to the player who demonstrates the highest quality of leadership and character.

Paul Frederick Cobb Award – LB Daniel Griffith

This award is given in memory of former Tech player Freddie Cobb, who was awarded the Navy Cross for heroism in Vietnam. It goes to the most spirited player.

Lawrence R. White Award – DT Jarrod Hewitt

Given in honor of the late Lawrence White, a former Tech linebacker who excelled in the weight room and was a positive role model for all Tech football players. It is given to the team's most outstanding strength and conditioning athlete.

Wes Worsham Award – DB Ish Seisay

Named for long-time Tech supporter Wes Worsham, this award is given to a player who exceeds expectations and surprises everyone with his performance.

Edward G. Ferrell Award – S Divine Deablo

Given in honor of the late Eddie Ferrell, whose hard work, sense of humor, devotion and unselfishness touched thousands of athletes during his 28-year career as a trainer at Tech. It is given to the player who best exemplifies hard work and unselfishness.

