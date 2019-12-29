Teen arrested for fatally shooting 31-year-old man in Lynchburg

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night in Lynchburg for shooting and killing 31-year-old Darius Saunders Jr.

At 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the 2000-block of Hazel Street for a report of a malicious wounding.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy shot once in the arm.

Shortly after, police found a Saunders Jr. shot in the chest in the 600-block of Gum Street.

Officers and medics tried to save him, but were not successful.

The 15-year-old was later arrested for the homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. J. Tucker at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a cell phone.