Temperatures soar this weekend with a few storms possible

FRIDAY

Winds shift solely from the south Friday and into the weekend. This will bring incredibly warm temperatures to the east coast. We begin the warmth Friday with highs nearing 81°. This would be the first 80 degree mark of the year for some areas.

A front lingering to our north will throw clouds in the region during the afternoon. A few disturbances riding along that may also deliver a shower or storm late in the evening into early Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy skies linger Saturday with slightly cooler highs in the low 70s. Shower chances should be low enough during the afternoon that you can keep your hiking and kayaking plans, just check the WDBJ7 Weather App for any changes.

Sunday, look for mainly cloudy skies with afternoon highs returning to the upper 70s to low 80s.

NEXT WEEK

We return to more of a typical early-Spring pattern at the start of next week with highs in the mid 60s. We'll see more sunshine Monday & Tuesday. Showers return to the forecast later Tuesday and Wednesday.

