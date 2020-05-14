Temperatures soar through the weekend with afternoon storms

THURSDAY

Look for lots of clouds in the morning with variably cloudy skies by the afternoon. Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 70s by late-afternoon. We do pick up another slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

FRIDAY

A major pattern shift occurs by Friday as the jet steam pushes all the truly cold air toward Canada. This allows the warm, pleasant weather to move in. Afternoon highs easily reach the low 80s in most areas Most of the showers/storms will remain west of the area on Friday.

THE WEEKEND

Some may consider the weekend temperatures almost summer-like as highs reach the mid 80s. This will also include increased humidity. As a front hangs out to our west, there's a chance of showers/storms in the forecast both days, but nothing widespread enough to cancel outdoor plans. You'll want to follow the weather closely for any changes.

NEXT WEEK

The weekend front slowly pushes east on Monday bringing a better chance of showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures.

We'll quickly warm back to the 80s by the middle of next week.

