Temperatures soar with scattered showers and storms

THURSDAY

A stray shower's possible this morning with an isolated shower and storm this afternoon. Our high temperatures warm into the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

FRIDAY

We get even warmer Friday afternoon as highs approach 80. However, we do bring back the chance for some afternoon showers and a few storms. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Winds will be very breezy out of the southwest ahead of the front with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Temperatures cool back down behind the front that moves through Friday. High pressure tries to build in for most of the weekend. We can't rule out a stray shower, but we'll also see some sunny breaks as well. Highs through the weekend will be in the 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY

More clouds roll in with a few scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will only reach the lower 50s.

TUESDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with a couple of showers possible. Highs climb close to 60.

