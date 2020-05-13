Temperatures will begin to soar through the weekend

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a cluster of storms near the Bahamas. This cluster has a 70% chance of becoming something tropical or subtropical by the weekend. A front along the eastern U.S. should keep the system out to sea, but we'll continue to monitor for any changes.

WEDNESDAY

Variably cloudy today with a slight chance of a shower along and west of the Blue Ridge. Highs return to the mid 60s.

THURSDAY

Another partly sunny day as temperatures soar close to 80 by the afternoon. We do pick up another slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

FRIDAY

A major pattern shift occurs by Friday as the jet steam pushes all the truly cold air toward Canada, allowing the warm, pleasant weather to move in. Afternoon highs will reach the low/mid 80s. While not record-setting, it will be quit warm, if not hot for some of you.

THE WEEKEND

The warm/hot weather continues into the weekend with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 80s along with increased humidity. As a front hangs out to our west, there's a slight chance of shower/storm in the forecast both days, but nothing widespread enough to cancel outdoor plans. You'll want to follow the weather closely for any changes.

NEXT WEEK

The weekend front slowly pushes east on Monday bringing a better chance of showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures.

We'll quickly warm back to the 80s by the middle of next week.

