Tennessee memorial for Evelyn Boswell continues to grow

A community in Tennessee continues to show its support for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was last seen in December 2019.

After being reported missing February 18, 2020, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office launched an intensive search for the missing child. Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested February 25 for false reporting.

Friday, March 6, investigators found remains believed to belong to Evelyn on a property owned by her grandfather, Tommy Boswell, Sr.

Members of Evelyn's community in Tennessee have been showing their support for the little girl by leaving stuffed animals and other items at a memorial in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

On their Facebook page, the sheriff's office wrote: "We continue to be in awe of our community ...Your love, support and compassion over the last three weeks means more than you know."

The sheriff's office says after the memorial is taken down, all the stuffed animals will be distributed to agencies in Tennessee that help abused, neglected or at-risk children.

The remains found Friday have been sent for an autopsy and positive identification.

