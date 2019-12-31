Tennessee offers passport marking country music destinations

Tennessee officials are offering a passport for tourists to check off their visits to 22 of the state's most iconic country music destinations.

The state Department of Tourist Development will be including the County Music Passport in an insert in the 2020 Tennessee Vacation Guide to be released Jan. 8.

The passports are also now available at Tennessee's 16 welcome centers.

The passports focus on country music locations featured in Ken Burns' latest documentary on the music genre. Limited prizes will be made available for participants, including a branded Tennessee Music Pathways guitar for visiting all 22 sites.

The locations on the passport feature four from East Tennessee including the Chasing Rainbows Museum inside Dollywood, the Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville, WDVX Studios in downtown Knoxville and the East Tennessee History Center.

Click here to download a passport.

Click here to learn more.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

