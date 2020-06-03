Tension, tears as protesters target Liberty University

Passions flared Tuesday outside Liberty University, dozens of protesters waving signs for hours, hundreds of drivers honking their horns in support.

Organizer Jaela Stamps says this was a direct response to recent tweets from Jerry Falwell Jr.

"A lot of Liberty students are out here, just because they disagree with what he’s saying and what he’s doing," said the 19-year-old.

At one point, more than a dozen protesters took a knee just outside the University gates, staring down campus police. Moments later, Liberty University student Coleman Powers stepped forward to turn the confrontation into a conversation.

"Cause they support our cause," he said. "They’re just protecting what they have to protect because it’s their job."

Liberty Police Major Marcus Tinsley walked down, first to talk with protesters, then to pray with them. "Because Lord, if anybody looks at somebody else, if they look at an individual, and see anything other than a brother or a sister, then they need to look in the mirror themselves," he said, while holding his hands out to the group.

But some felt their pain can’t be healed by prayer alone

Tatiyana Poindexter says she’s been on the street, demonstrating, every day since Friday, when she saw the video of George Floyd’s death.

She says she’ll stay here as long as it takes.

"It ignited a fuel in me," she said. "I can’t stop until I get justice for me and my people."

