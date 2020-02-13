Terror Manor teams up with the Price family to raise childhood cancer awareness

This Valentine's Day weekend, you can spend your time in a haunted mansion, while supporting a good cause. Terror Manor has teamed up with a family who recently lost their 4-year-old daughter Rowan to cancer.

"We have to carry on Rowan's legacy, and if we're not fighting for her and other kids in similar situations, then what are we supposed to do," Scott Price, Rowan's father, said.

It's that urge to raise childhood cancer awareness that pushes the Price family through their grief, giving them a purpose.

"It's important to take a stand to let people know just how much is not spent on our children who are suffering from childhood cancer and the families going through it. It's not fair, and our children should come first," Mandy Price, Rowan's mother, said.

A little over a year ago, their 4-year-old daughter, Rowan was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia. In September, Rowan lost her life to that cancer.

"It's very easy to feel sorry for ourselves because we do miss her every day and every day is a challenge without Rowan here with us, I didn't realize the impact she had on the three of us," Scott said.

But instead of feeling sorry, the Price's choose to stand up. On Friday and Saturday night, they're teaming up with Roanoke's haunted attraction--Terror Manor--for a Valentine's-Themed Haunted House that promotes childhood cancer awareness.

"Just the lack of information that I didn't know about and a lot of people didn't know about, about childhood cancer, the lack of funding, the lack of research," Scott Gibson, Co-Owner of Terror Manor, said.

Gibson wanted to help the Price family after seeing what his close friends went through. As part of this campaign, statistics about childhood cancer line a wall. You can also find tributes to Rowan throughout the haunted house.

"Share Rowan with everybody you know because she was an amazing kid and an amazing sister and our best friend and sometimes the best part of us, and so we want to continue to keep her memory alive by sharing her story and making a difference," Mandy said.