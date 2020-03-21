Test rules eased on Virginia doctors, nursing home residents

Virginia health officials have eased COVID-19 testing criteria for doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients and for nursing home and long-term care home residents.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement on Saturday, as the number of positive cases for the new coronavirus in the state went over 150.

Northam also says he issued an executive order to give nursing homes and hospitals more flexibility to add beds so they can address the anticipated surge in individuals needing care.

Attorney General Mark Herring also made clear that public bodies can hold electronic meetings to address an emergency.

