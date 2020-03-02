Tests indicate unidentified body found in landfill may have ties to SW VA

Police in Chesterfield County are still working to identify a woman whose remains were found at a landfill there in 1986.

August 7, crews were unloading trash from the School Street transfer station in Richmond at a Chesterfield landfill when they noticed what appeared to be human remains, according to police. Police recovered the remains and took them to a medical examiner for analysis.

The autopsy and other tests showed the remains were those of a white woman, between about 22 and 32 years old. She was likely between five feet, one inch and five feet, five inches tall, and between 105 and 120 pounds. Tests indicated she wore a size 7 or 7½ shoe. She was wearing pink toenail polish, and a dark, rubber-like bracelet or band was on her left ankle. She had been murdered.

But after multiple tests with multiple agencies, she still has not been identified, and no arrest has been made for her killing.

In 2019, detectives in the department's Unsolved/Major Investigations Group began working with Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company in Reston, that specializes in DNA phenotyping. Police say that's the process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.

Using DNA evidence, the company produced trait predictions for the woman. and made trait predictions for her ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape. By combining these attributes, a composite was produced depicting what the woman may have looked like at 25 years old and with an average body-mass index of 22.

Detectives have determined the victim may have had ties to the Richmond metropolitan area, Charlottesville, Buena Vista or Lynchburg in Virginia, or even Baltimore, Maryland.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024.

