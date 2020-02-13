Downtown Roanoke's Texas Tavern Turns 90 Thursday, February 13th. But they're celebrating this Saturday, February 15th., with 90 cent hamburgers and bowls of chili from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At 11 a.m., the Mayor and other local officials will be at Texas Tavern to help ring in their big birthday. The owner says this anniversary is a testament to the loyal customers they've had over the years.

"People come here for the food because it's good and it's quick and it's reasonably priced, but they also come here for other reasons, you know it's almost kind of like a museum, it's a slice of Americana," Matt Bullington, President and Owner of Texas Tavern, said.

He also shared that part of what makes this place so special is how little it has changes since the day it opened.

