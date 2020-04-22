Texas venue that launched Janis Joplin's career set to close

A Texas live-music venue where college student Janis Joplin launched her singing career will not be reopening after the coronavirus pandemic lifts.

Owner Eddie Wilson said that he plans to sell the property on Austin’s North Lamar Boulevard that has been Threadgill’s for 87 years. The converted gas station is where Joplin, then a student at the University of Texas, performed in the 1960s.

It was closed early this month after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and seated dining at restaurants was banned. The shutdown was to have been temporary, but Wilson made the shutdown permanent Monday.