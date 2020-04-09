The Coffee Pot turns into mini grocery store during pandemic

Roanoke's historic roadhouse, The Coffee Pot, has stepped up to help people in need. While they are currently closed for indoor dining, they have turned their restaurant into a mini grocery store. They're selling hard-to-find items like paper towels and toilet paper, along with hamburgers, deli meats and vegetables. This also allows people to get their groceries without having to walk into crowded stores.

WDBJ7 photo

To make this happen, The Coffee Pot's owner and manager, Carroll Bell, reached out to their food broker for extra supplies they are no longer shipping to restaurants.

"I'm glad that we were able to step up and provide the things that they needed that they weren't able to get at the grocery store, and we'll keep doing it, as long as we need to," Bell said.

Most people are picking up the items at the curb, but Bell says they are also delivering food to some of their customers who can't get out of the house.

