The Front Porch hosts “Save the Music” digital concert series

A Charlottesville music school and venue is giving performers a chance to share their music with the community despite restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Front Porch is paying local musicians to perform concerts from their own homes. The performances are then live-streamed from the organization’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook.

The funds to pay the musicians come from an anonymous donor, according to Front Porch’s Executive Director Emily Morrison. “This is a great way for us to support each other and bring sort of the nourishing and healing qualities into our homes and also to celebrate the incredibly rich tapestry of music that we have right here in Charlottesville."

The goal is to promote area artists, while also raising money for other nonprofits providing relief during this time.

Performances will be streamed every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. For more information on how to donate to The Front Porch, please click here.

