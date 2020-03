The Greenbrier has suspended operations at its resort due to the coronavirus.

The resort will close Thursday at 12 p.m.

“The health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority, and this move is critical to ensure the well-being of all involved,” a press release said.

The Greenbrier is set to reopen Friday, April 17 at 11 a.m.

